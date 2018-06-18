Police: 4-year-old Detroit girl found walking by herself turned over to relative, not mother

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct has said the mother of the 4-year-old girl who was found walking by herself in Detroit late Sunday night has come forward.

The mother said there was a misunderstanding as to who was supposed to be watching the 4-year-old girl.

The girl was released to a family relative, but not to the mother, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The case will now be investigated by Child Protective Services.

