Police: 4-year-old Detroit girl found walking by herself turned over to relative, not mother

Case now being investigated by Child Protective Services

By Von Lozon

DETROIT - The Detroit Police Department's Second Precinct has said the mother of the 4-year-old girl who was found walking by herself in Detroit late Sunday night has come forward. 

The mother said there was a misunderstanding as to who was supposed to be watching the 4-year-old girl. 

The girl was released to a family relative, but not to the mother, pending the outcome of the investigation, police said.

The case will now be investigated by Child Protective Services.

