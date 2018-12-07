Police: 9 shots fired as road rage driver tailgates victim going 100 mph on I-275 in Oakland County

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. - A driver said around nine shots were fired from a car tailgating him at speeds up to 100 mph on I-275 in Oakland County, according to Michigan State Police troopers.

Police said the incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Friday on northbound I-275 between I-96 and Eight Mile Road.

Investigators said the driver was being tailgated by a gray, newer model Chrysler 200 with the number "9" on the car. The rear window appeared to have some type of business decal sticker.

The cars reached speeds of up to 100 mph before any shots were fired, according to MSP.

The victim told police around nine shots were fired while the car was driving behind him.

There were two black men in the Chrysler 200, according to the victim.

Troopers said they found evidence from the vehicle consistent with bullet fragments.

Anyone who has information about the incident is asked to call Michigan State Police at 313-287-5000.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.