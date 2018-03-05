Police: Alt-right supporter of Richard Spencer charged after pointing gun at protesters

PITTSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A supporter of Richard Spencer was arrested Sunday night in Pittsfield Township and faces firearms charges after a gun was pulled during a dispute between protesters and supporters.

Jonathon Kolanowski, 24, was charged with carrying a concealed weapon.

According to Pittsfield Township police, a dispute happened at about 7:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of Washtenaw Avenue.

A dispute between Richard Spencer supporters and protesters broke out and Kolanowski allegedly pointed a weapon at the protesters.

No injuries were reported.

Kolanowski was arraigned and given a $3,000 bond.



