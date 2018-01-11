Police arrest Metro Detroit man believed to be responsible for 22 break-ins over past month

Plain clothes officers from West Bloomfield, Novi and Farmington Hills worked together on Wednesday morning to catch a man who they believe is responsible for a string of break-ins in the area.

Officers caught the man as he attempted to break in to a hair salon in White Lake Township.

Police believe the man is responsible for up to 22 business break-ins across Oakland County, including Wixom, Novi, Commerce Township, West Bloomfield, Lyon Township and Farmington Hills over the last month.

The man's identity has not yet been released.

