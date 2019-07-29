Police catch 19-year-old men inside Lapeer County neighbor's barn

ELBA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Two 19-year-old men were caught inside a neighbor's barn in Lapeer County, police said.

The barn owner's relative called the Lapeer County Sheriff's Office at 8:48 p.m. Wednesday to report a burglary, police said.

Deputies went to the barn in the 1400 block of Hadley Road in Elba Township and found a locked door had been forced open.

Philip Burke, of Lapeer, was standing with the property manager when deputies arrived, according to authorities.

Deputies learned a second person was inside the barn. They went inside and called out, but the person didn't respond, police said.

When deputies announced they were going to release a K-9 unit, Allen Ahrens, of Lapeer, emerged from his hiding spot on an upper loft, according to authorities. He said he came out because he was scared of the dog, police said.

Both men were arrested. Police determined they live in the immediate area.

The property manager said two separate barns had been entered and rummaged through on that day. Neither Burke nor Ahrens were known to the barn owner, police said.

They were taken to the Lapeer County Jail. Both are charged with breaking and entering with intent and larceny in a building.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.