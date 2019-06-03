Police chase through Southwest Detroit ends in shots fired; Passenger killed

A police chase involving Michigan State and Detroit police officers ended Monday afternoon with shots fired.

A high speed chase through Southwest Detroit earlier Monday afternoon ended at Springwells and Fort Street. The driver tried ramming into police with their SUV. Police fired at the suspect and blocked the driver in.

Two people were inside the SUV; One was bleeding and the other appeared unconscious. At least one officer was injured.

Police said the passenger in the SUV was killed and the driver has been transported to a hospital.

Michigan State Police said the pursuit was connected to a shooting suspect from two days ago in Detroit.

