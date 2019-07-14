Police investigate deadly collision at intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads

Police investigating a deadly collision that occurred July 13, 2019 at intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are investigating a deadly collision that occurred Saturday afternoon near the border of Farmington Hills and Southfield.

The collision happened at about 4 p.m. near the intersection of Eight Mile and Inkster roads. Southfield and Farmington Hills police closed down Eight Mile Road for several hours while investigating.

According to authorities, Southfield police officers were chasing a black Chevrolet Impala westbound on Eight Mile Road but terminated the pursuit at Beech Daly Road. Nearly a mile later, the Impala struck a white Ford Taurus that was traveling southbound on Inkster Road. The drivers of both vehicles were killed.

It's believed the driver of the Impala ignored a red light at the intersection.

Several witnesses told Local 4 the police chase was ongoing leading in to the collision.

You can see Koco McAboy's story from 6 p.m. below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.