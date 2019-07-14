Driver fleeing from police causes deadly crash on 8 Mile Road

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - An innocent driver was killed Saturday when their vehicle was struck by someone fleeing the police.

ORIGINAL STORY: Police investigate deadly collision at intersection of 8 Mile and Inkster roads

According to authorities, a police pursuit started in Southfield at about 3:50 p.m. when the driver of a black Chevrolet Impala refused to stop for Southfield police.

Police said the pursuit was called near the intersection of Eight Mile and Beech Daly roads. The crash happened about a mile away at the intersection of Eight Mile and Inkster roads. A southbound white Ford Taurus was struck by the Impala.

The drivers of both vehicles were killed. Southfield and Farmington Hills police closed down Eight Mile Road for several hours while investigating. Latoya Massey was driving on Eight Mile Road and saw it all unfold.

"They had sirens on, and they were all flying," Massey said. "All of Southfield was flying up Eight Mile after this car."

The Impala drove through a red light and nearly hit Massey, who had to swerve to avoid being struck. She had four children in her vehicle with her.

"Police came and grabbed the body out of the black Impala," Massey said. "They tried to resuscitate him."

"It's really sad, and it's heartbreaking," said Andrea Spears, who witnessed the aftermath of the collision. "My heart goes out to the families that lost people today."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Farmington Hills Police Department at 248-871-2610.

