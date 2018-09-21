Police investigate house explosion that rocked Harper Woods

HARPER WOODS, Mich. - Officials have not released an official cause for the house explosion in Harper Woods, but signs point to natural gas.

The explosion happened Friday morning on Lennon Street near I-94 and Vernier Road and leveled the house.

Neighbors told Local 4 that the explosion felt like a bomb went off. The impact was felt in homes and businesses blocks away, with some business windows being blown out.

Insulation and parts of the roof litter neighbors backyards.

"The house is right over there. My garage is going to have to be replaced," neighbor David Smith said.

Three people were injured in the explosion.

The victims, a 66-year-old man and a 33-year-old woman were walking up to the home and opened the front door when the explosion pushed them into the front yard.

The house was going to be appraised for an impending sale, according to officials.

The woman is in stable condition. The man is listed as in critical condition.

A Harper Woods resident who lived near the home was also injured in the blast. The 36-year-old man was able to leave his home and seek help. He was taken to a hospital, treated and released.

DTE investigated and released the following statement:

"DTE records indicate that there were no leak reports from the neighborhood before the incident.

After the incident, DTE's investigators surveyed the area and found no leaks. DTE pressure tested the existing gas lines and found no leaks. Both the main and service lines were confirmed to be operating properly and within specified pressure."

Police are investigating.

