Police investigate mysterious death of missing Clinton Township man

DETROIT - Police are investigating the mysterious death of a Clinton Township man who was reported missing and later found dead in a burned Detroit home.

Darius Campbell, 29, was last seen Aug. 31, and since that day, family members and friends worked nonstop to find him, police said.

He was reported missing by Detroit police in early September, a week after his red 2003 Chrysler Town & Country was found in the city.

Campbell was heading to the area of State Fair Avenue and I-75 to work on a home with another person, according to authorities. Days later, his van was found abandoned at Irvington Street and State Fair Avenue.

On Sept. 9, just around the corner from where the van was found, officials were called to a fire at a house in the 19000 block of Keating Street. It was the house Campbell was supposed to be working on the day he disappeared, according to authorities.

Members of Campbell's motorcycle club went to the home Sept. 12 and found his remains, police said.

