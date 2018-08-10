News

Police investigating after 3-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side

Officers transport child to hospital

By Amber Ainsworth
DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle and killed during a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening on the city's east side.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The boy was transported to St. John's Hospital by police, but he died.

Police said two other children were in the vehicle. They were both transported to a hospital.

