Police investigating after 3-year-old boy killed in hit-and-run crash on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - Detroit police are investigating after a 3-year-old boy was ejected from a vehicle and killed during a hit-and-run crash Thursday evening on the city's east side.

Police said the crash happened near the intersection of 7 Mile Road and Hayes Street. The boy was transported to St. John's Hospital by police, but he died.

Police said two other children were in the vehicle. They were both transported to a hospital.

Local 4 has at the scene and this breaking news story will be updated as details become available.

