Police investigating after man tries to kidnap 3-year-old girl at Pontiac party store

PONTIAC, Mich. - A man attempted to abduct a child Saturday morning at Star Party Store, police said.

The man attempted to grab the child away from her mother. Police are uncertain about whether the attempted child abductor and mother know each other.

Police said the mother was with her 3-year-old daughter inside the store when the man came over and grabbed the girl twice, trying to pull the child away.

After the first attempt was unsuccessful, he walked away, but then walked back and tried again.

The mother refused to let go of the child, and the man took off. Police found him on east Auburn Road. The man was arrested and is in police custody with charges pending against him.

