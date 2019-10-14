Police investigating racist graffiti on Octapharma Plasma building in Madison Heights

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. - Police are investigating after racist graffiti was spray-painted on the side of the Octapharma Plasma business in Madison Heights.

The graffiti included, "N-word go home" on the side of the building and the letters "KKK" on the door.

"This is craziness. It's appalling," customer Jocinda Parker said. "That word means ignorance, so whoever did it -- it could have been black, white, purple, green -- it doesn't matter. It just shows that they're ignorant."

"It's ridiculous. I don't know. I can't believe it's still going on these days," said Robert Carter. "It's hard to look at, especially with what's going on in the world."

Madison Heights police said the incident happened at 1 a.m. Monday. Police said the man was caught on camera painting the racial slurs on the side of the building, and they are asking the public to help identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Madison Heights Police Department at 248-585-2100.

