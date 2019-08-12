Police investigating threats of mass shooting that led to cancellation of Sterling Heights concert

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - As crews at Freedom Hill County Park prepare for the next event, there is absolutely no cleaning up to do, since last night's concert never happened.

The headliners would have been Joey Bad and Flatbush Zombies, but early Sunday morning, two different calls threatening a mass shooting at the concert were made.

One call was made to the Palace of Auburn Hills. The second call came into the front desk of the Sterling Heights Police Department. Both calls were made by the same individual, who indicated there would be a mass shooting at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre.

The Macomb County sheriff sent more than 20 extra officers and undercover units, but as the day went on, one of the two acts decided it was safer to cancel the show completely.

Concertgoers were upset. One, who came from west Michigan, wrote on Twitter about the concert being canceled.

"Drove all the way to Sterling Heights to see Joey (expletive) and Flatbush Zombies only to find out it's cancelled as soon as I get into town," the person wrote.

There is now an investigation to track down the person responsible for making the threats.

The cancelation of the concert prompted Oakland County Sheriff Michael J. Bouchard to issue a statement urging people to cautious at the upcoming annual Woodward Dream Cruise.

“Our nation is on edge due to the recent events across the country,” said Bouchard. “Locally, a concert was cancelled due to threats to the venue and coupled with the mass shootings, and suspected shootings which have caused panic, we need the public to be vigilant and aware of their surroundings. If you see something, say something – this includes social media. We have witnessed many of these events being alluded to on social media prior to them playing out, and we are asking the public to speak up about anything concerning.” The Sheriff’s Office and the local law enforcement agencies along Woodward Avenue have security plans in place and have taken many precautions in planning for this year’s Dream Cruise. As a reminder, a traffic control will be in place between 9am and 9pm on Saturday, which will prohibit all commercial vehicles, all vehicles with trailers, and any vehicle over 10,000 pounds from using the Dream Cruise route. The public is asked to call 911 immediately should they need to report any threat, suspicious circumstance, or emergency."

