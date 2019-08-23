Police investigating woman's death as homicide after body found at Hines Park

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are investigating a 24-year-old Westland's woman's death as a homicide after her body was found partially submerged in the Rouge River in the Middlebelt Hills area of Hines Park in Westland.

Police said a suspect is in custody and they are notifying the victim's family.

Police were at the park before 4 p.m. Friday. Multiple divers went into the water with a stretcher and ladders, looking for anything in connection with the case.

The Westland Police Department and the Fire Department were on the scene. The Wayne County Dive Team was assisting in the investigation. Local 4 crews saw investigators with a stretcher and two ladders.

Westland police released the following statement:

"We are currently conducting a death investigation of a 24-year-old female Westland resident which appears to be a homicide. We currently have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate threat to the community. This is an active investigation, and due to this there are no further details that we are able to release at this time. We will provide additional information as we are able."

Police said they do not believe there is any threat to the public.

