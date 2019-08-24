Suspect in custody after 24-year-old woman found dead in Hines Park

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are investigating a 24-year-old Westland's woman's death as a homicide after her body was found partially submerged in the Rouge River in the Middlebelt Hills area of Hines Park in Westland.

Police were at the park before 4 p.m. Friday. Police said a suspect is in custody. Police sources told Local 4 they were led to the body's location by a suspect in the case and the woman was found partially submerged in the river.

Police called in the Wayne County Dive Team, who used ladders and a sled to get to the water and collect as much evidence as they could. Police said they are treating the situation as a suspected homicide but the autopsy will be critical in the case. Toxicology is expected to play an important role, according to police.

Police were in a nearby Westland neighborhood towing a truck and telling neighbors to stay away from dumpsters in the area because they were searching for more evidence.The young woman did not live in that neighborhood, but sources said she was visiting the suspect who does live there.

She was last seen with the suspect on Sunday.

Westland police released the following statement:

"We are currently conducting a death investigation of a 24-year-old female Westland resident which appears to be a homicide. We currently have a suspect in custody and there is no immediate threat to the community. This is an active investigation, and due to this there are no further details that we are able to release at this time. We will provide additional information as we are able."

