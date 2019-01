A police situation at a motel in Lincoln Park on Jan. 3, 2019. (WDIV)

LINCOLN PARK, Mich. - Police are involved in a standoff in Lincoln Park, according to authorities.

Officials said the situation is unfolding at the Park Motel on Dix Highway near Southfield Road.

No evacuations have been reported.

Police didn't release any additional information.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.