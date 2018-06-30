Police: Man armed with machine gun carjacks van on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A man with a machine gun carjacked a man early Saturday on Detroit's east side, police said.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was sitting in a white Ford Econoline van near East Warren and Buckingham avenues at 1:20 a..m. when he was approached by a man armed with a MAC-10 pistol. The man ordered the victim out of the van and fled north on Buckingham in the vehicle.

The victim's wallet, cash, cleaning equipment and fireworks were also stolen, police said.

The carjacker is described as black with a medium complexion and a stocky build. He stood about 6 feet 2 inches tall and was wearing a black hoodie.

