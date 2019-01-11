Police: Man takes second girlfriend to Hazel Park murder scene where he stabbed other girlfriend

HAZEL PARK, Mich. - A Hazel Park man took his second girlfriend to the bloody scene where he had fatally stabbed his live-in girlfriend with a large knife, according to authorities.

Investigators discovered what's believed to be the murder weapon at the corner of Hughes and Felker avenues. The knife was buried in the lawn of the Youth for Christ Community Center, according to officials.

Police said the knife was used by a 36-year-old man to fatally stab his 37-year-old girlfriend at a home about 500 feet away from the community center.

At least two schoolchildren were inside the home at the time of the attack, according to authorities.

Neighbors said they could hear the struggle.

"My granddaughter heard it," neighbor Todd Stonecipher said. "Yelling, screaming and a pounding noise -- window or door or something."

Police said the man stabbed his girlfriend multiple times before driving to his other girlfriend's home in Center Line. She called police to say he was acting strange, officials said.

The man and his girlfriend drove back to the home in Hazel Park, where she found the live-in girlfriend dead, police said.

The man was taken into custody.

