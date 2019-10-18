Police: Man used stolen card to order item, attempted to get it from victim's Clinton Township home

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Clinton Township police are seeking a man who allegedly used a stolen credit card to order an item online, then went to the card owner's house to pick up the item.

See surveillance footage above.

The man was seen on a surveillance camera approaching the victim's home in the area of Romeo Plank and Canal roads about 3 p.m. Wednesday. He checked a package that was on the porch and then left.

Police said the man may have left in a green car that can be seen at the end of the driveway in the video.

Anyone with information about the incident or the man's identity is asked to contact police at 586-493-7854.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.