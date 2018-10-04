Police officer collapses after responding to crime scene on Detroit's east side

DETROIT - A police officer collapsed after responding to the report of a shooting and stabbing Wednesday evening on Detroit's east side.

Investigators said a man walked into the Big Daddy Market liquor store after being shot in the area of Oakland Avenue and Owen Street, near I-75 and Holbrook Avenue.

It's alleged the man had a horse tranquilizer with him that may have spilled inside of the store and hazmat crews were called to clean up the spill.

During the investigation a female officer collapsed, it's unclear if she came in contact with the tranquilizer.

The officer and the victim were both being treated at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

A possible suspect description in the shooting incident has not yet been released.

