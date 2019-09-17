Police release sketch of suspect in Detroit double-shooting

DETROIT - Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating a suspect wanted in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Detroit's east side last month.

Police said a 30-year-old man driving a silver Trailblazer SUV was involved in a crash with a male suspect who was driving a white Chevy Tahoe. The crash happened at 3 a.m. Aug. 11 in the area of East Outer Drive and Hayes Street.

The 30-year-old man exited his vehicle to assess the damage while another victim, who was in a separate vehicle, also exited his vehicle. The suspect argued with the other victim and is accused of shooting both men.

The suspect fled the scene in a white Chevy Tahoe with another man inside.

Both victims were transported to a hospital where the other victim died from his injuries.

The suspect is described as a man with medium-dark complexion in his late 30s. He is believed to weigh 160 pounds and has a clean-shaven bald head. He was wearing a white T-shirt, green shorts and was armed with a handgun.

Police released a sketch of the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2260.

