Police respond to possible active shooter in Middleton, Wisconsin

MADISON, Wis. - Police are responding to a possible active shooter outside of Madison, Wisconsin on Wednesday morning.

NBC15 in Madison reports police are responding to an active shooter situation in the 1800 block of Deming Way in Middleton. The location appears to be an office building, Paradigm Software. It's about six miles outside of Madison.

UPDATE: Police told NBC15 that they believe the scene is contained but are still asking people to stay away from the area.

According to Dane County Dispatch, the call came in around 10:25 a.m.

Madison College on nearby shooting incident: "There is no active threat on campus at this time. If at West, shelter in place & standby for updates. Avoid the area north of West Campus into Middleton."

The ATF in St. Paul confirmed they were also responding to the report of an active shooter.

Schools in the area have been placed on lockdown.

DEVELOPING: Dane Co. Sheriff's Office tells @NBCNews that it has responded to reports of an active shooter incident in Middleton, Wisconsin. https://t.co/EgfXxkVvaS - @nbc15_madison — NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt (@NBCNightlyNews) September 19, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: Police are responding to a report of an active shooter in Middleton https://t.co/WRWoFBiau2 pic.twitter.com/lgH6o0pUhJ — nbc15_madison (@nbc15_madison) September 19, 2018

.@ATFStPaul responding to report of an active shooter in Middleton, Wis. Media queries should be directed to local authorities. pic.twitter.com/tTBPCThnPD — ATF St. Paul (@ATFStPaul) September 19, 2018

Scene at John Q Hammons Drive in Middleton. @nbc15_madison has multiple crews on scene working to gather more information. pic.twitter.com/yTUIOKkfKC — Gabriella Rusk (@GabriellaRusk) September 19, 2018

