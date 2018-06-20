Police respond to possible active shooter situation in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are at the scene of a possible active shooter situation in Huron Township, officials said.

Officials received reports before 2 p.m. of shots being fired from inside the Quality Pipe Products office building near the corner of Huron River Drive and Pennsylvania Road. No shots have been fired since police arrived at the scene.

Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said police received a call from a witness in the parking lot that someone was shooting from the second floor of the building.

"At this point, the witness that we're talking to seems very credible," Robbins said. "We have no reason to doubt his story, but the investigation is still underway."

Police described the suspected shooter as a white man with sandy blond hair.

They're not sure how many people, if any, are trapped inside the building with the shooter.

"We're unsure at this point exactly how many people are in the building," Robbins said. "We've had some people that we've been able to evacuate. We believe that we've gotten a decent number of the employees to come out who are evacuated, who are standing by at a local store."

There haven't been any reports of injuries.

Police are handling the incident as an active shooter situation.

"It's a very active situation," Robbins said. "We've got SWAT on scene and as we get more, we'll certainly provide it."

Local 4 has a crew heading to the scene to gather more information.

Huron Township police received reports of an active shooter at an office building. (WDIV)

