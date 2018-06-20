Police talking to person of interest after reports of shots fired in Huron Township

HURON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are talking to a person of interest after responding to reports of shots fired at an office building in Huron Township, according to authorities.

Officials received reports before 2 p.m. of shots being fired from inside Quality Pipe Products near the corner of Huron River Drive and Pennsylvania Road. No shots were fired after police arrived at the scene.

Huron Township Public Safety Director Everette Robbins said police received a call from a witness in the parking lot that someone was shooting from the second floor of the building.

"At this point, the witness that we're talking to seems very credible," Robbins said. "We have no reason to doubt his story, but the investigation is still underway."

Police described the shooter as a white man with sandy-blond hair.

Police have not revealed how many people were trapped inside the building with the shooter.

"We're unsure at this point exactly how many people are in the building," Robbins said. "We've had some people that we've been able to evacuate. We believe that we've gotten a decent number of the employees to come out who are evacuated, who are standing by at a local store."

There haven't been any reports of injuries.

"It's a very active situation," Robbins said. "We've got SWAT on scene, and as we get more (information), we'll certainly provide it."

Huron Township police received reports of an active shooter at an office building. (WDIV)

