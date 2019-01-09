Police save suicidal man trying to walk into traffic on freeway in Downtown Detroit

DETROIT - Police and first responders rescued a suicidal man who was trying to walk into traffic on the Lodge Freeway in Downtown Detroit, according to authorities.

A frantic 911 call came in around 10 p.m. Saturday as the man tried to walk into traffic just a block away from Detroit police headquarters, officials said.

"Medic six, respond to southbound John C. Lodge at Howard Street," police said over the radio. "Reported as suicidal male, suicidal in process. Male's on the freeway."

A Michigan State Police chopper captured video of the dramatic rescue. A distraught man was looking to jump in front of a car in the southbound lanes of the Lodge Freeway, police said.

An emergency medical services captain said he could see exactly where the man was on the freeway from headquarters.

"I've got a visual on the subject," he said. "He's actually standing in the center lane of southbound John Lodge under Lafayette (Boulevard)."

The captain rushed to the freeway, along with a Detroit Fire Department EMS ambulance, Michigan State Police troopers and Detroit police officers.

State troopers quickly closed the freeway so no driver would hit the man.

Working together, authorities were able to save the man.

"Advise, he's secure and he's being cooperative at this point," police said.

