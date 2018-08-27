Police say 2 people found dead in Clinton Township shed were in relationship

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police said the two people found dead inside a Clinton Township shed were in a relationship and were part of a recent missing persons case.

The brother of the female victim found parts of their bodies in two black trash bags behind the home, police said.

The discovery was made at the Rudgate Clinton mobile home park near Groesbeck Highway and Metro Parkway in Clinton Township.

Capt. Richard Majerle said the case is being investigated as a double homicide. Police officers were called Thursday night to the home on Culver Drive.

The man living inside the home said he saw flies around the shed in the backyard and noticed a foul smell.

He opened the shed and found two black plastic bags, police said. When he opened one of the bags, he saw a body part, according to officials.

Majerle said five people lived inside the home: a father, two brothers and the two victims -- an 18-year-old woman and her 19-year-old boyfriend.

On Thursday, the father didn't see his daughter and her boyfriend at home after a friend dropped him off.

On Saturday morning, the father filed a missing person report. The brother found the bodies in the shed the next day. Police are looking for suspects in this case and are interviewing family members, friends and neighbors.

Police haven’t released the names of the victims yet, but they believe they are the two from the missing persons case filed from the home.

