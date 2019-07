UTICA, Mich. - Police are hoping to identify three people accused of stealing $1,200 worth of smart thermostats in Utica.

Detectives said the thermostats were stolen from a Best Buy store.

Police released a photo of the woman and two men suspected of being involved.

Anyone who recognizes the people in the photo above or has information about the incident is asked to call Utica police at 586-731-2345.

