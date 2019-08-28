Police say man who mowed Waterford Township woman's lawn may be responsible for fatal fire

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police believe a man who used to mow a Waterford Township woman's lawn may be responsible for a fire that killed her Tuesday.

Investigators have ruled the death of the woman, whose identity hasn't been released, as a homicide.

Police said the victim was in her 50s. She was found dead after firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street.

After investigators dug through evidence, they went door to door Wednesday asking neighbors if they'd seen the man since the fire.

Neighbor Liz Hart said she remembers seeing the man at the victim's house in the past.

"He would be over there and do his job, and he would load up his mower and leave, and sometimes he would go in her home," Hart said

Man seen at home

Witnesses told police they saw a man at the home at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was described as a black man between 25 and 35 years of age with a long face, a long nose and short hair, according to authorities.

The man had been seen at the house before but has not been identified, police said.

Neighbors told police the man has been seen driving an older, rusty white minivan. The minivan was also seen at the house Tuesday, police said.

The man has been seen cutting the lawn at the home several times and loading his lawnmower back into the minivan, officials said.

Police believe he might provide lawn cutting services to others.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077.

