Death of woman found in burning Waterford Township home ruled homicide

A person was found dead Aug. 27, 2019, while firefighters battled a house fire in Waterford Township. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The death of a woman whose body was discovered by firefighters battling a house fire in Waterford Township has been ruled a homicide, according to authorities.

Woman found dead in home

A woman in her 50s was found dead after firefighters were called at 9:13 a.m. Tuesday to a home on North Lynn Street, police said.

"We're all like family around here and just to know that one of us has passed, it's not a good thing to think about," neighbor Liz Hart said.

Waterford Township police announced Wednesday morning that the woman's death is being investigated as a homicide.

Man seen at home

Witnesses told police they saw a man at the home at 5 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

He was described as a black man between 25 and 35 years of age with a long face, a long nose and short hair, according to authorities.

The man had been seen at the house before but has not been identified, police said.

Neighbors told police the man has been seen driving an older, rusty white minivan. The minivan was also seen at the house Tuesday, police said.

The man has been seen cutting the lawn at the home several times and loading his lawnmower back into the minivan, officials said.

Police believe he might provide lawn cutting services to others.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6077.

Previous coverage

Here is aerial video of the scene:

