Police search for 3rd suspect in multi-car police chase involving stolen Sterling Heights police car

DETROIT - Police are still working to sort out the details about what led to shots being fired between two cars in Utica that set off two police chases with one of the chases involving a stolen patrol car.

One of the men involved in the chase and crash along I-94 hasn't been located.

Audio reveals the suspect in the patrol car called for help through the radio in the patrol car.

The incident happened Tuesday morning in Macomb County and started on M-53 and Hall Road. Police in Sterling Heights got a call about shots fired and when they arrived they found a Dodge Durango chasing a Ford Fusion.

While police followed the two cars the driver in the Durango stopped. Three men in the black Fusion kept going and they sped off moving in and out of traffic. The Fusion made its way toward Detroit, but someone bailed from the vehicle.

Officers in another squad stopped to look for him and that's when he jumped in a running police car and radioed for help. He had been injured and he crashed the cop car along I-94 near 12 Mile Road.

The other car was chased to Detroit's east side and after the car stopped two men tried to get away running through neighborhoods. Police caught one man and the other got away.

