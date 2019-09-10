Police search for driver in fatal Southfield hit-and-run

SOUTHFIELD, Mich. - Police are searching for a driver after a woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Tuesday morning on 10 Mile Road near Santa Barbara Street in Southfield.

"We just saw the aftermath of it. We didn't see what happened," Damon Stephens said.

The aftermath of the fatal hit-and-run is what Stephens said he saw during his morning exercise routine.

"We saw all of the police, the yellow tape out. Police have blocked everything off," Stephens said.

Southfield police said someone struck and killed a woman crossing the street at 5 a.m. Tuesday. Officers are investigating what caused the crash.

"The traffic can't really flow, because you'll see people coming up and they thought they could get across here and they'll have to turn around. Yeah, it creates a lot of confusion," Stephens said.

Stephens said the confusion and multiple incidents started about six weeks ago because of heavy construction in the area.

Police are searching for security cameras in the area to help identify the driver.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.