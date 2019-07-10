Police search for person who abused dog found in Ecorse with burns, broken teeth

ECORSE, Mich. - Police are searching for the person who abused a dog found in Ecorse with burn marks all over her body and broken teeth.

The Animal Resource Funding Foundation is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Destiny was found with burn marks from cigarette butts, firecrackers or chemicals, experts said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ecorse police at 313-381-0900.

