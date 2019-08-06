Dog found in Ecorse with severe burns from fireworks thriving in forever home

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - Destiny the dog was found in Ecorse last month with burn marks on her body and broken teeth from trying to escape.

Veterinarians believed she was burned by fireworks and was chained and trapped when she was injured. After treatment, Destiny is doing much better and adjusting to life with her new owner.

Her owner, Dana, said Destiny is doing amazing and has gained six pounds. Her hair is coming back and she has no scabs, according to Dana.

"I don't know what human being could do that to an animal, not even to a human, she can't speak, she can't call 911 and say, 'I'm getting attacked, please help me,'" Dana said.Destiny was brought to the Woodhaven Animal Hospital last month and spent three weeks being treated for her injuries. She was in and out of a hyberbaric chamber to help heal her burns.

Though Destiny is doing much better, the person who abused her still hasn't been caught. Dana hopes that person is brought to justice soon.

