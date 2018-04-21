Police search for person who strangled Highland Park mother of 6 to death in her home

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. - The search for a Highland Park woman's killer continues nearly two weeks after she was found dead in her apartment.

Emma Jean Davis, 58, was strangled to death April 9 in her bedroom and her family members believe that she knew her killer because there were no signs of forced entry. The apartment was also ransacked and robbed.

Emma Davis was killed April 9, 2018 in her Highland Park apartment. (WDIV)

Davis' sister said she believes the person who killed her sister may have been wounded because the scene suggested she fought back and may have cut her attacker with a knife.

Davis' family and friends gathered Friday to remember the mother of six.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call police at 313-852-7338 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

