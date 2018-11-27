Police search for suspect who targeted Metro Detroit residents in credit card fraud scheme

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in regards to a credit card fraud complaint.

MONROE COUNTY, Mich. - The Monroe County Sheriff's Office is working to identify a suspect wanted for questioning in regard to a credit card fraud complaint that occurred in September and November in Bedford Township.

The victims are from several metropolitan Detroit municipalities. The suspect is believed to associated with an organized crime group that may be operating around Metro Detroit.

It appears that the suspect may have a tattoo of lettering on his right forearm.

If you have any information call police at 734-224-7316.



