Police searching for answers after woman, man found dead in ransacked Detroit home

DETROIT - Police are still searching for answers after a woman and a man were found dead with multiple gunshot wounds in a ransacked Detroit home, officials said.

Latiba Neal, 43, and a 41-year-old man were found around midnight Thursday at a home in the 15800 block of Sorrento Street on Detroit's west side, police said.

Authorities said Neal and the man had been shot multiple times.

The home was ransacked, but there was no sign of forced entry, according to police.

Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $2,500 for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Callers can remain anonymous.

