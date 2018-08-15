Police seek driver involved in hit-and-run that killed Wayne County sergeant in Westland

Westland police release photos of SUV in question in connection to fatal hit-and-run in Westland on Aug. 14, 2018.

WESTLAND, Mich. - Police are still searching for the driver involved in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Westland on Tuesday that took the life of a Wayne County Sheriff's sergeant.

The sergeant has been identified as Lee Smith, a 26-year veteran of the Wayne County Sheriff's Department who had just put in for his retirement.

Police said the tragic crash happened at the Sherwood Recreation Area. Smith was jogging and the car was heading east. It hit him and dragged him about 50 yards before leaving him, police said.

Police are looking for the driver of the vehicle. Photos were released of a black Buick Enclave with chrome rims, chrome door handles and a chrome luggage rack.

Police said the vehicle was seen in the area of Hines Drive and also on Telegraph Road near Warren and Ford Roads. They believe there was heavy hood and front-end damage.

If anyone recognizes the vehicle, contact the Westland Police Department.

Word spread quickly about Smith's death

Resident Michael Weber takes daily walks in the area, and he told Local 4 he heard a deafening sound.

"It sounded like two cars crashed," Weber said. "I said, 'No, I didn't hear no glass lens or anything like that.' I'm walking and I see a car take off, then another car take off and I figured they were chasing them."

Weber was right. An eyewitness saw the hit-and-run crash and followed the black SUV, but lost it in traffic. The eyewitness then returned to the scene of the hit-and-run to help Smith.

Weber said it was a highly intense and emotional scene as police officers and medical officials tried to revive Smith.

"Cops were pulling up galore and as soon as they got out, within a second, they knew what was going on," Weber said. "They were like, 'Oh no. Why?' It was sad. I was crying."

Smith ran the mounted unit and would tend to the horses at the Newburgh Lake Stables daily, whether he was on the clock or not.

"They do know," Sheriff Benny Napoleon said of the hit-and-run driver. "Obviously, us finding him as opposed to them turning themselves in creates a whole different scenario, so I'm urging them to do what they know they should do and come turn yourself in."

Crime Stoppers is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Anyone with information can call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

