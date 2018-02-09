Police seek gray Dodge in connection with fatal Detroit hit and run

DETROIT - Police are hoping a seven-second silver of surveillance video can help solve a deadly crime.

Police are looking for a gray Dodge Durango. They say the driver of the car may have answers about a deadly hit-and-run on Feb. 3rd at approximately 2 a.m., when a 44-year old man was killed by a car near Eaton and Indiana avenues.

Dana Clowney, who lives right near the intersection, says it was just a matter of time.

"They run through there, every day, all day. Even when it’s snow like this. They just fly past," Clowney said, "and be like one day somebody’s going to get really hurt."

Clowney said a problem with the intersection is that there are two stop signs on Indiana Avenue, but none on Eaton.

"When I’m going to the store or whatever, you know how when you cross the street and the person, talking about go ahead, no you go ahead. Gone right ahead. I’ll wait," Clowney said. "It’s sad, but it is what it is. It’s going to happen, and I knew it was going to happen, it’s going to be worse than that, one day it’s going to be worse."

