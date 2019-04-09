Police seek hit-and-run car after 41-year-old motorcyclist killed in Detroit

DETROIT - Police are searching for a car that struck a 41-year-old motorcyclist and fled the scene, according to authorities.

The crash happened at 12:16 a.m. Tuesday near Puritan Avenue and Lindsay Street, police said. The man was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, but he died, police said.

Officials are searching for a blue 1988-1992 Cadillac Brougham.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detroit police at 313-596-2200.

