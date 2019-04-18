Detroit man charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist, officials said.
Malcolm Lewis Davis, 60, was driving his vehicle west on Puritan Avenue near Linsday Street in Detroit at 12:14 a.m. April 9, police said.
Davis is accused of ignoring a stop sign and crashing into Gerald Massey, of Detroit, who was riding a motorcycle.
Police said Davis fled the scene before authorities arrived.
Medical officials took Massey to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Investigation by Detroit police led to Davis' arrest.
He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a five-year felony.
Davis is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.
