Detroit man charged in connection with hit-and-run crash that killed motorcyclist

Puritan Avenue and Lindsay Street in Detroit (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Detroit man has been charged in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 41-year-old motorcyclist, officials said.

Malcolm Lewis Davis, 60, was driving his vehicle west on Puritan Avenue near Linsday Street in Detroit at 12:14 a.m. April 9, police said.

Davis is accused of ignoring a stop sign and crashing into Gerald Massey, of Detroit, who was riding a motorcycle.

Police said Davis fled the scene before authorities arrived.

Medical officials took Massey to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Investigation by Detroit police led to Davis' arrest.

He is charged with failure to stop at the scene of an accident, a five-year felony.

Davis is expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

