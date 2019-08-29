Police seek man wanted for murder in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - Police in Oakland County are looking for a man wanted in connection to a homicide in Pontiac.

On Aug. 25, deputies were dispatched to the 700 block of Whittemore Street on a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, deputies located a male subject in the doorway of the residence with two gunshot wounds to the torso. The victim was transported to McLaren Oakland Hospital by Star EMS where he was pronounced deceased.

A witness reported seeing an unknown male approach the victim and fire three to four gunshots with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun. The suspect then took off running in an unknown direction.

Investigators were able to identify the suspect as Lewis Terrelle McNeir, a 32-year-old resident of the City of Pontiac. Police are looking for him.

The Oakland County Prosecutor's Office has issued charges, including First Degree Premeditated Murder. McNeir is still at-large and is considered to be armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McNeir should contact Crime Stoppers at (800) SPEAK-UP. There is a reward available and you will remain anonymous.

