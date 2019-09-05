Pontiac man arrested in connection with premeditated murder case, officials say

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Pontiac man has been arrested in connection with a premeditated murder case, officials said.

Lewis Terrelle McNeir, 32, is accused of shooting a man Aug. 25 at a home in the 700 block of Whittemore Street.

Oakland County deputies said they found a man in the doorway of the home with two gunshot wounds to the torso. He was taken to McLaren Oakland Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to authorities.

A witness told police an unknown man had approached the victim and fired three or four gunshots with a black and silver semi-automatic handgun, officials said.

McNeir was identified Aug. 29 as the shooting suspect. He surrendered the following day at the Oakland County Sheriff's Office, police said.

McNeir was arrested and held at the Oakland County Jail. He was arraigned Thursday morning on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, possession of a firearm by a felon and two counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

First-degree premeditated murder is a life felony.

He is being held without bond and is scheduled to return to 50th District Court on Tuesday.

McNeir has a previous conviction for unarmed robbery in 2008, according to authorities.

