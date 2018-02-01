Taylor fatal shooting suspect arrested in Oakland County after stealing semi truck at gunpoint

TAYLOR, Mich. - A 45-year-old Sterling Heights man was taken into custody Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting at his former workplace in Taylor, police said.

Taylor police Chief John Blair said the man walked into the BSD Linehaul trucking company building near Pennsylvania Street and Telegraph Road. Police believe he had an assault rifle and fired shots, killing a man.

Police said they received several 911 calls just after 10:30 a.m. Thursday about the shooting.

The suspect is a former employee of BSD Linehaul.

"He was a disgruntled employee who had had problems previously at the location," Blair said. "It appears today he came back for some sort of vengeance."

The victim is related to the owner of the business, according to police.

Blair said that in November the man was disgruntled after being let go from the company, so he returned to the building. There is currently a pending criminal investigation into that incident, Blair said.

Suspect steals semi truck

After the shooting, the man ran outside and carjacked the driver of a semi truck, threatening him at gunpoint, Blair said.

"For lack of a better term, he carjacked a semi," Blair said. "He pulled another person off at gunpoint."

Police said the suspect drove the stolen semi truck to Oakland County, where he encountered police from Waterford and Pontiac. Blair said there was some sort of altercation between the man and police officers, and it's believed that shots were fired.

"I'm being led to believe that officers from Auburn Hills, Waterford and Oakland County sheriffs came across this gentleman," Blair said. "I'm led to believe there was a shooting that led to his apprehension."

Officers took the suspect into custody. He is currently at the hospital under police supervision.

"Fortunately, they (police in Oakland County) did an outstanding job," Blair said. "They stopped his rampage."

It's unclear if there were any other injuries in Oakland County.

Michigan State Police troopers are helping Taylor police with the investigation.

