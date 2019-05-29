Police seek person of interest after man, woman found dead in separate Detroit locations

A person of interest in the case of two people found fatally shot May 26 and May 27 on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for a person of interest after a man and a woman were found fatally shot in separate locations on the city's east side.

A 27-year-old man was found dead around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in the 5000 block of Barham Street, police said. Investigators determined he had been fatally shot.

A 25-year-old woman was found dead around 11:30 a.m. Monday in the 4000 block of Pennsylvania Street, police said. She had also been fatally shot, officials said.

The victims knew each other and were with the person of interest early Sunday evening, according to authorities.

Police released video of the person of interest getting in and out of a silver Chrysler. You can watch the video below.

Anyone who recognizes the person of interest or has information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Section at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

