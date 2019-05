A body was found May 27, 2019, near Pennsylvania and East Canfield streets on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A woman's body was found Monday in an alley on Detroit's east side, police said.

The discovery was made near Pennsylvania and East Canfield streets.

Police said the woman was found with trauma to her head.

There was a heavy police presence at the scene, but it has since been cleared.

Detroit police are working to figure out how the woman died.

No additional details have been released.

