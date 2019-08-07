Police seek shooter after man killed at Detroit nightclub

Detroit police said this man shot and killed a man June 23, 2019. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are looking for a man who shot and killed a man after a fight at a nightclub in June.

Police said the 30-year-old victim was at Cartier Lounge on the city's east side about 2 a.m. June 23 when a fight ensued in the parking lot.

The victim was inside the building when a man grabbed a gun from a vehicle and fired into the club, hitting and killing the victim.

Police are seeking this man in connection with a fatal shooting June 23, 2019 at a Detroit bar. (WDIV)

The shooter is described as black with a medium brown complexion. He was wearing glasses and had his hair in short dreads or twists.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

