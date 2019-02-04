Police seek suspect in shooting that left man dead, woman hurt on Detroit's east side

A sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with a Jan. 19, 2019, double shooting on Detroit's east side. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Police are searching for a suspect in connection with a shooting that left a man dead and a woman seriously injured on Detroit's east side.

Several shots were fired around 1:40 a.m. Jan. 19 in the 1600 block of East Warren Avenue, near the corner of Bluehill Street, police said.

The shooting happened around the same time police were responding to reports of an accident, according to authorities.

A 36-year-old man had been shot in the face and the leg, police said. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he died.

A 34-year-old woman was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, officials said. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police released the above sketch of a suspect described as a 38- or 39-year-old man. He is about 5 feet, 8 inches tall with a slim build and clean-shaven face, police said. He was last seen wearing a light-colored, bulky coat.

He was driving a dark-colored, newer-model Chevrolet Malibu or Impala, according to officials.

Anyone who recognizes the man or the vehicle is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

You can see surveillance video of the car below.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.