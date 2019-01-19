Man killed in Detroit double shooting

A man was killed in a double shooting near 3 Mile Drive and east Warren Avenue on Saturday.

According to police, several shots were heard being fired in the area of Bluehill Street in Detroit around the same time police were responding to reports of an accident.

Police saw one of the victims, who had suffered multiple gunshot wounds, lying on the ground. The 34-year-old woman was taken to a hospital and is listed in critical condition.

The second victim, a 36-year-old man, was shot in the face and leg. He was taken to a hospital and later died.

Police are continuing to investigate the situation.



