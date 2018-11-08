Police seek to identify suspect wanted for questioning in Pontiac nightclub sexual assault

PONTIAC, Mich. - A 19-year-old woman woman said she was sexually assaulted at a nightclub in Pontiac, and deputies are searching for the man accused in the assault.

Oakland County deputies were called at 3:08 a.m. Aug. 18 to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital for a report of a sexual assault.

The West Bloomfield Township woman said she had been at the Elektricty nightclub in Downtown Pontiac when a man made sexual advances toward her.

The woman said the assault happened in a secluded area of the nightclub. She said the man began to hit on her and she told him no several times but he pinned her against the wall and sexually assaulted her.

She said she had never seen the man before and only knew him as "Mike." Police believe he's a Hispanic man in his 20's. She left the club after the assault, went home and told her family what happened. They took her to a hospital for a forensic exam.

Detectives are asking the public to help identify the man. He's being called "a suspect wanted for questioning."

Anyone who can identify the man in the photo above is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. There is a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest. Callers can remain anonymous.

